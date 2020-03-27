Parenty recommends: Virtual tour of the UK’s most fascinating museums

So instead of visiting the attractions on foot, millions of people from around the world are taking virtual tours of tourism hotspots across Britain, the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) said Thursday in a new report.

ALVA said millions of people are discovering the breadth, depth and diversity of Britain’s visitor attractions through websites and digital galleries, science podcasts, virtual tours of the Houses of Parliament, through to web-cams of zoos and safari parks, as well as being able to take part in church and cathedral services and watching opera and theatre.

ALVA said the British Museum, Natural History Museum, V&A, and National Gallery have all seen a substantial increase in visitors to their websites.

Virtual tour of the British Museum

Virtual tour of the Natural History Museum

Virtual tour of the Victoria & Albert Museum

Emma Martin, senior curator at National Museum Liverpool’s World Museum said: “Staying at home doesn’t mean you miss out on visiting our museum. Thanks to public feedback on what people would like to see while our doors are temporarily closed, we’ve created a virtual tour of the World Cultures gallery with our friends at John Moores University.”

Science Director Dr Roger Highfield from the Science Museum in London has even published an in-depth look at the science of the coronavirus, exploring what we know and don’t know about the virus and examining its ongoing impact. His work brings into sharp focus the biggest ever shutdown since World War II of Britain’s famous tourist sites.

