Here’s what SA celeb families are doing during the lockdown

THE A-TEAM ????✊???? • Distance has truly become the new CARE. My bond with these 2 Champs has gone to newer heights, & we are already on a newer height• I’ve had to drastically step up my Parenting / Leadership skills in my household. Daddy thought he had it figured out, but this is a whole new level. • From catching up on the study packs, to LEGO fun, to puzzle pieces & more, there’s never ENOUGH when it comes to keeping these two occupied. • So, first thing I’ve done is transform & restructure my fitness routine. I am fully home training and I owe it to these 2 champs, my amazing superheroes, my life savers for keeping it exciting and rewarding for me. • It’s only fair that I reward them back with some digital fun. Especially Lereko! The new @capitecbanksa Livin’ It Up Game is the perfect REWARD. • Financial literacy is KING. We gotta start them young in any case, this is edutainment at its best! • Lastly Fam, The aim is to stay Positive & Constructive during this time, most of all show intentional LOVE & KINDNESS. Family over Everything! Bless my A -Team #BeSafe #partnered ✊????????????