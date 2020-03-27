Here’s what SA celeb families are doing during the lockdown

It’s day one of the nationwide lockdown and as we all do our bit to flatten the coronavirus curve in South Africa, our celeb families are also showing us how they are #stayinghome. We’re loving the Kolisi’s, Mokoena’s, Mampho Brescia, Elana Afrika and Rolene Strauss and their families’ sneak peak into what they’re up to during this period.
View this post on Instagram
THE A-TEAM ????✊???? • Distance has truly become the new CARE. My bond with these 2 Champs has gone to newer heights, & we are already on a newer height• I’ve had to drastically step up my Parenting / Leadership skills in my household. Daddy thought he had it figured out, but this is a whole new level. • From catching up on the study packs, to LEGO fun, to puzzle pieces & more, there’s never ENOUGH when it comes to keeping these two occupied. • So, first thing I’ve done is transform & restructure my fitness routine. I am fully home training and I owe it to these 2 champs, my amazing superheroes, my life savers for keeping it exciting and rewarding for me. • It’s only fair that I reward them back with some digital fun. Especially Lereko! The new @capitecbanksa Livin’ It Up Game is the perfect REWARD. • Financial literacy is KING. We gotta start them young in any case, this is edutainment at its best! • Lastly Fam, The aim is to stay Positive & Constructive during this time, most of all show intentional LOVE & KINDNESS. Family over Everything! Bless my A -Team #BeSafe #partnered ✊????????????
View this post on Instagram
????it’s been such a challenge being a girls best friend, play mate, teacher, everything. Guarding, guiding the Universe #rainndropsoflove iyhoo @tselanebarbz thanks for sharing the load, you guard the Light. #covıd19 quarantined #stayhomestaysafe #stayhomechallenge ????????
