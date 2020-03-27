Things to do at home with the kids this weekend

It is official! We are on lockdown for 3 weeks.
The only time we are allowed to go out is to seek medical attention and purchase supplies. So while some people are still required to work from home, the kids (big and small) still need to be entertained. This is a good time for many families to unwind and bond.
Here are some ideas to look at for this weekend.
Movies to watch
Incredibles 2
Where: Netflix
The Incredibles is an absolute classic for the whole family. You can even binge on 1 and 2 all at once. The kids will love it.
The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind
Where: Netflix
An inspirational movie straight out of Malawi will leave the kids feeling like they can do anything they want to do.
Series to binge on
Raising Dion
Where: Netflix
Dion is a young boy that discovers his superpowers. The story follows his life as he tries and navigates his new reality with his family and friends.
Lost in Space
Where: Netflix
Another sci-fi series that follows a family of space colonists that take refuge in a different planet due to a rip in space.
Books to read
Jamela’s Dress
Jamela’s mother buys gorgeous fabric for a wedding, and after washing it hangs it out to dry. Little Jamela is supposed to guard the expensive fabric but can’t resist playing dress-up with it. See how the story unfolds.
A South African Night
When the sun goes down in the bustling city of Johannesburg the stores close, people go home and children go to bed. But 200 miles away in the Kruger Park, this is the time when the wild animals start to get active.
Online platforms to access
Youtube kids
Youtube kids is a haven for unlimited kid’s content, whether it be educational or entertainment, they have it.
Amazon Prime
Amazon made its Prime content free for parents and kids to access virtual stories, movies and online classes.
Recipe to try out
Veggie Pizzas
This is a fun and interactive recipe that all the kids can participate in making.
Click here for the full recipe
Peanut Butter Biscuits recipe
Nothing kills time and entertains like baking. Check out this recipe from All4women and have fun with the little ones.
Click here for the full recipe
Indoor games to play
Hide and seek (Mokoko)
Is there anything more fun than finding a hide out to breathe in for a few minutes while your kids try and find you? They will be following you everywhere anyway, so why not turn it into a game.
Indoor treasure hunt
Since we are heading towards Easter, this is the perfect game to play. Place some items in secret places across the house and watch (work/relax) while the kids play.
