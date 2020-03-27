Things to do at home with the kids this weekend

It is official! We are on lockdown for 3 weeks.

The only time we are allowed to go out is to seek medical attention and purchase supplies. So while some people are still required to work from home, the kids (big and small) still need to be entertained. This is a good time for many families to unwind and bond.

Here are some ideas to look at for this weekend.

Movies to watch

Incredibles 2

Where: Netflix

The Incredibles is an absolute classic for the whole family. You can even binge on 1 and 2 all at once. The kids will love it.

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

Where: Netflix

An inspirational movie straight out of Malawi will leave the kids feeling like they can do anything they want to do.

Series to binge on

Raising Dion

Where: Netflix

Dion is a young boy that discovers his superpowers. The story follows his life as he tries and navigates his new reality with his family and friends.

Lost in Space

Where: Netflix

Another sci-fi series that follows a family of space colonists that take refuge in a different planet due to a rip in space.

Books to read

Jamela’s Dress

Jamela’s mother buys gorgeous fabric for a wedding, and after washing it hangs it out to dry. Little Jamela is supposed to guard the expensive fabric but can’t resist playing dress-up with it. See how the story unfolds.

A South African Night

When the sun goes down in the bustling city of Johannesburg the stores close, people go home and children go to bed. But 200 miles away in the Kruger Park, this is the time when the wild animals start to get active.

Online platforms to access

Youtube kids

Youtube kids is a haven for unlimited kid’s content, whether it be educational or entertainment, they have it.

Amazon Prime

Amazon made its Prime content free for parents and kids to access virtual stories, movies and online classes.

Recipe to try out

Veggie Pizzas

This is a fun and interactive recipe that all the kids can participate in making.

Click here for the full recipe

Peanut Butter Biscuits recipe

Nothing kills time and entertains like baking. Check out this recipe from All4women and have fun with the little ones.

Click here for the full recipe

Indoor games to play

Hide and seek (Mokoko)

Is there anything more fun than finding a hide out to breathe in for a few minutes while your kids try and find you? They will be following you everywhere anyway, so why not turn it into a game.

Indoor treasure hunt

Since we are heading towards Easter, this is the perfect game to play. Place some items in secret places across the house and watch (work/relax) while the kids play.

