Parenty 27.3.2020 10:30 am

Zoe Mabalane dancing to Sho Madjozi song is the kind of positivity we all need today

Karabo Mokoena
Zoe Mabalane dancing to Sho Madjozi song is the kind of positivity we all need today

Intsagram

Zoe’s positive energy is #goals.

As we hit day one of our 21-day quarantine, Gail Mabalane and her daughter decide to bless us with much-needed energy and smiles.

To start her birthday countdown, Zoe Mabalane was getting down to Sho Madjozi’s John Cena. We all know that Sho Madjozi is a favourite for a lot of young girls. Seeing Zoe reciting the lyrics with her abundant energy is exactly what we need to see on the internet right now.

People commented and had a similar sentiment: Zoe is a star in the making.

Zoe is a typical pre-schooler today, with no care in the world and enjoying having mommy and daddy home with her, as she should.

We are hoping to see more of these incredible performances.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
No direction yet on what will happen to informal sector during the lockdown 24.3.2020
Government confirms all restaurants and takeaways will have to shut down 24.3.2020
Sho Madjozi shares frustrations of trying to get tested for the coronavirus 24.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 