Zoe Mabalane dancing to Sho Madjozi song is the kind of positivity we all need today

As we hit day one of our 21-day quarantine, Gail Mabalane and her daughter decide to bless us with much-needed energy and smiles.

To start her birthday countdown, Zoe Mabalane was getting down to Sho Madjozi’s John Cena. We all know that Sho Madjozi is a favourite for a lot of young girls. Seeing Zoe reciting the lyrics with her abundant energy is exactly what we need to see on the internet right now.

People commented and had a similar sentiment: Zoe is a star in the making.

Zoe is a typical pre-schooler today, with no care in the world and enjoying having mommy and daddy home with her, as she should.

We are hoping to see more of these incredible performances.

