DStv adds a new children’s channel to line-up with Da Vinci

DStv is launching is Da Vinci to South African customers on DStv channel 318. The new edutainment channel will amaze and delight DStv kiddies viewers – at home and on the go via DStv Now – with a range of fun educational programming for kids and the whole family alike filled with humour, imagination and meaningful, educational takeaways that cover science, math and technology, and moreover play & make; history & personalities; culture; life & nature and sports & leisure.

“What we’ve done is provide a safe space for children and parents to choose from a range of age-appropriate content that is entertaining and educational for both. As a trusted partner for parents on the journey of raising children we strive to create moments of family, we’re bonding millions of homes daily. The launch of this channel is in line with our commitment to delivering content that caters and resonates with the whole family, while enriching their lives by delivering programming that educates, informs and entertains,” concluded Thabisa Mkhwanazi, Executive Head of Marketing at DStv.

For more information on the programming and to access the daily TV Guide on the programming, please visit: www.dstv.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.