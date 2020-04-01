MUST-HAVE: List of important telephone numbers during SA lockdown

As we navigate the coronavirus pandemic South Africans are facing a living situation that is from usual. The declaration of a national state of emergency and the announcement of a 21-day lockdown where everything except essential services will be closed, with limited movement allowed, is a new reality for citizens.
Here are all the numbers you need to have to successfully navigate this period.
Pandemic-related hotlines
- Covid-19 24 hr National Hotline: 0800 029 999
- WhatsApp updates: 0600 123 456
- Mediclinic Covid-19 Hotline: 0860 240 024
- Western Covid-19 Cape hotline: 021 928 4102
- Gauteng Covid-19 hotline: 0800 428 8364
Reporting crime
- SAPS: 08600 10111
If you experience any abuse by police officers during the lockdown. These are regional IPID contact details
- Eastern Cape: 082 592 9888
- Free State: 063 225 6081
- Gauteng: 076 455 5718
- Limpopo: 078 871 4811
- KwaZulu-Natal: 079 895 2741
- Mpumalanga: 072 881 4196
- Northern Cape: 064 624 8203
- North West: 078 163 6874
- Western Cape: 073 890 1269
Price gouging
Rising prices on essential goods is illegal during the lockdown. Report businesses guilty of this here:
- DTI hotline: 0800 141 880
Government departments
Government departments have hotlines for specific concerns, especially related to visas for foreigners or problems with water and sanitation, or issues directly related to the tourism industry.
- Department of Home Affairs: 0800 601 190
- Department of Water and Sanitation: 0800 200 200
- Department of Tourism: 0860 868 747
- Presidential hotline: 17737
