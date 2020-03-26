DJ Zinhle and daughter Kairo talk coronavirus

Celeb mom DJ Zinhle recently recorded a cute video of herself and her daughter Kairo having a chat hand hygiene in light of the coronavirus pandemic. In the video DJ Zinhle is seen teaching her daughter why its important to use soap and water to wash your hands to effectively get rid of germs. The pair then shared the video on Kairo’s Instagram page with the little one saying, “A naughty bug has come to South Africa and now it’s making us all sick. The way to help keep the bug away is to stay at home and wash our hands with soap and water.Mommy showed me how Lifebuoy can make germs go away. She said any soap can also work.” DJ Zinhle is well placed to talk about soap for hygiene as she is a celeb ambassador for Lifebuoy soaps.

