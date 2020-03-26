Government hospitals to give birth at

If there is one South African government entity that is highly disliked by its citizens, it has to be the public healthcare system. We have heard dozens of reports regarding the ill-treatment patients receive and the mismanagement of resources in that department.

Gauteng province’s medical malpractice claims are sitting at a whopping R28.9 billion at the end of the 2018/19 financial year. This alone indicates how unhappy people are about the healthcare they receive in these institutions.

The reality, however, for a lot of parents is that medical aid is a luxury for a lot of South Africans. Even with healthcare, we are still a highly unequal country. When some women fall pregnant, they attend prenatal visits at their local clinic and have no choice but to give birth at a local public hospital. Especially if you don’t have R25-R40K lying around. This is how much a private hospital birth will cost you if you are not on medical aid.

I then researched the top public hospitals women give birth in. This is based on the experiences of other moms, and the feedback we received online.

It is important to note that no public hospital is not without its criticisms. Other moms would disagree on the list below, while others share that they had amazing experiences.

In no order of importance:

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in Parktown,

Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town

Letaba hospital in Tzaneen, Limpopo

Giyani hospital, Limpopo

Uitenhage Provincial Hospital, Eastern Cape

J Dumani Clinic, Vosloruus

Pretoria West Hospital

False Bay Hospital, Cape Town

General Delarey Hospital in Lichtenburg North West Province.

