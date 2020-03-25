Trevoh Noah chats to The Daily Show anchor Desi Lydic about being a stuck- at-home-mom

When the Daily Show host Trevor Noah asked Desi Lydic how self-isolation is going with her kid, she happily shared the beautiful bonding moments that they are experiencing. One could not avoid picking up on the sarcastic tone Desi was using.

Her slight unhappiness surfaced when she shared the “silver-lining” of being stuck at home with her child in her one-bedroom apartment for two weeks. You can’t help feel bad for Desi when she says:

“For such a tight space I am finding a lot of new places to cry in, so that’s good”.

Millions of moms and dads around the globe are identifying with her sentiment very much.

Like how non-parents do, Trevor flaunted his loneliness in Desi’s face, about how he is struggling to find things to do while he is alone in his apartment.

The one thing a lot of parents wish they could have right now is ALONE TIME.

On the bright side, Desi found her own personal drink maker during her lockdown: her child. We all know how handy those bottles of vodka are gonna be during our 21-day lockdown.

Her lowest moment of the lockdown has to be homeschooling her son. Desi says it’s going “terribly”.

Skip to 14 minutes of the video link below to experience a little amusement.

