6 Ways for busy moms to decompress during the lockdown (& grab some precious me-time too)

For some, being unexpectedly stuck at home is a dream come true. For others, it might be a little more tricky finding ways to entertain yourself and your children when you’re used to being at your desk – with no distractions.

The arrival of the coronavirus has seen our country in a state of national disaster with the President enforcing a 21-day lockdown from midnight on 26 March. That means no sporting matches, music festivals or trips to the local shopping mall for awhile.

So, what do you do when you find yourself stuck indoors with nowhere to go? No need to panic (or grab another pack of toilet paper)!

We’ve got some fun and light-hearted ideas to help get you through the next few weeks with a smile on your face:

Play catch-up

Perhaps the best place to start in this regard is with some sleep! If you’re one of the lucky ones who can’t, or don’t, have to virtually “clock-in” at the office, make the most of it and indulge in a lie-in or two!

Not only will a good night’s rest promote productivity, but more importantly, your mind and soul will probably get some much needed peace and quiet.

In a similar spirit, use the down time to catch up with family and friends that you haven’t seen or spoken to in a while. Make the most of the wifi and call your loved ones, especially those abroad, whenever possible.

At times like these, it’s always good to be reminded of our inter-connectedness despite distance, and our strength despite hard times.

Have a movie marathon with the family

If you have little ones to entertain, it’s always fun to dedicate some time to enjoying the magic of movies. Let your kids choose a movie series to watch and roll out the fun over a day or two (so no one ends up with square eyes!).

Another fun and more sentimental idea is to make home movies of your own and play them as a family, at the end of the day. We bet the kids will love interviewing you for a family documentary or even coming up with with, and filming, their own story.

Indulge in a little nostalgia

Speaking of sentimental, sometimes reminding ourselves of how much we enjoyed playing, as kids, is a great way to pass the time. With this in mind, get stuck into the board game cupboard or pile of puzzles stashed under the TV unit.

Not only could this see you and your family getting lost in hours of memory lane fun, but it could give your brain some mental stimulation at the same time.

Get creative in the kitchen

Always wanted to try out that coconut curry recipe your vegan friends keep raving about? Or wanting to test out that new red velvet sorbet you saw on Masterchef? While now’s your chance.

You could really kill two birds with one stone in this way, as you get to flex your cooking muscles while feeding yourself and your family at the same time – now that’s a real win-win all round.

Give something new a bash

Most of us would say that we don’t have time for hobbies, and in all fairness, we probably couldn’t tell you what these would be if we did.

Well, there’s no time like the present so get exploring. Crocheting, knitting, making your own gin or starting a herb garden are some fun and relatively inexpensive hobbies to dip your toe into, amongst many others.

It might sound frivolous but finding a hobby that you enjoy also has many documented health benefits such as reducing stress, prompting a sense of mental wellbeing and increasing productivity (that’s two wins for employers now).

Invest in yourself

If you really are keen on making the most of your time at home, one of the best ways to this by investing in yourself. Educating yourself and learning something new is a beautiful way to do this. Thanks to the power of the internet, it’s possible to study something whilst avoiding a crowded evening classroom or library if you’re more old school.

There are so many online courses available out there at a price to suit any pocket, including an empty one. You can either go all in and try some academic, like a course in business management, or opt for something a little more lighthearted, like learning how to paint using watercolour.

If an online course is not your thing, invest in a good oil’ fashioned SPOIL. Light some incense or scented candles and soak in the tub while waiting for your homemade face mask to set. Follow this up with a DIY mani or pedi and a nice, cool G&T for your efforts!

While the coronavirus and its immense repercussions are nothing to take lightly, it doesn’t mean that a little laughter and relaxation won’t help take the edge off some uncertain times ahead. Besides, finding ourselves with more time on our hands should also be seen as a positive opportunity to try something different and celebrate the beauty of being alive.

