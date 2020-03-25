Slikour announces the birth of his new baby

Siyabonga Metane, affectionately known as Slikour has officially welcomed his baby into the world. Shaka Khensani Anathi Metane was born on the 23rd of March 2020.

This was 11 days after his daughter Chayne turned 10-years-old.

So March is going to be a birthday-filled month for the Metanes.

The musician announced the birth of his child with his wife Melissa Metane on Instagram a day after the birth of their baby. This is their first baby together, and they have children from previous relationships.

The two tied the knot in 2017 and announced their pregnancy in January 2020.

Congratulations to the Metane family.

