Kid friendly recipes to try as restaurants shutdown as part of the #SAlockdown

If you are worried about being a parent who is going to be working from home without the convenience of ordering take-out these easy recipes are going to make the SA lockdown a lot easier:

Whip up your own homemade Veggie Pizzas with this easy recipe:

Ingredients:

1 onion sliced

15 ml olive oil

30 ml balsamic vinegar

100 gr broccoli florets

100 gr cauliflower florets

100 gr diced pumpkin

100 gr sliced carrots

15 ml olive oil to drizzle over veggies

fresh rosemary to add to the roasting tray

fresh thyme to add to the roasting tray

60 ml homemade tomato sauce or any other tomato relish to use as a base

50 gr fresh buffalo mozzarella sliced

How to

First off, heat the olive oil in a pan and saute the onions until translucent, to make a yummy caramelised onion. Add a bit of water, turn up the heat and fry the onions until brown and dry. Add the balsamic vinegar, lower the heat and cook until soft and caramelised. Set aside.

Meanwhile, add the veggies to a roasting tray and drizzle with olive oil. Place a few sprigs of herbs in there too, and roast until soft for about 40 min at 190 degrees Celcius.

Once you have all your elements ready, simply pop the rotis in a baking tray straight to the hot oven for about a minute to crisp up a little.

Remove from the oven and spread with homemade tomato sauce (see recipe above in write up) or any other tomato sauce or relish you wish.

Next top with roasted veggies and sliced mozzarella.

Grill for another 5 minutes until the cheese is melted. Serve immediately.

Recipe for flavoursome Fried Chicken Wings – the perfect way to enjoy ‘junk food’ at home

Ingredients:

20 chicken wings (family pack)

1 1/2 cup/s Cornstarch

Peanut Oil (or any other with a higher smoking point). For the regular DEEP pan/pot w/ a lid, use between 1.4L-2.1L – ALSO it depends on the size of your fryer.

Marinade:

1/4 chopped Onion OR 1 tbsp. Onion powder.

1 teaspoon Garlic powder

1 teaspoon Chili powder

2 teaspoons Salt

1 tbsp. Oil

How to

Using a sharp knife, separate the wings carefully at the joint. Remove the toe of the wing and wash the wings under cold water, as well as the board and knife. You can cut the tips of the wings and discard, if you wish. The safe cooking internal temperature for chicken wings is 165F/75C. In a large mixing bowl, add the ingredients for the marinade. Mix everything to combine. Add chicken wings, and mix, massage, and get all the wings coated with the seasoning.

In another clean bowl, add about 1 1/2 cup of corn starch. Dip each chicken wing/piece into the cornstarch, shake a bit, then place on the plate. Discard the cornstarch after you are done!

Preheat your oil to 375F (190C) and fry in batches. Deep fry the wings until about 90% cooked (about 10 minutes). Drain oil using a wire basket or a wire rack for a few minutes, then drop the wings in for the second time, and deep fry it until the wings are crispy, approx. 3-5 more min. The wings should be deep golden brown. Drain oil again in a wire basket or a wire rack for a few minutes before digging in.

Serve immediately!

5-Ingredient Healthy Eggplant Parmigiana recipe:

An easy and nourishing recipe for 5-ingredient Eggplant Parmigiana. You can easily tweak the recipe if you want to make it vegan or dairy-free

Ingredients

2–3 medium eggplants

250g Napoletana sauce (organic and sugar-free, if possible)

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 bunch basil leaves

1 tbsp olive oil

sea salt, to taste

1 tsp chilli flakes

How to

Preheat the oven to 180°C or 360°F. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

Slice the eggplants into medium-thickness rounds. Place half of the eggplant slices on to the prepared baking dish then spoon over half the Napoletana sauce, ricotta and basil. Drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil, a sprinkle of sea salt and some chilli.

Repeat the process with the remaining eggplant and stack them so you have 2 layers.

Bake in the oven for 45–60 mins, until ricotta is golden and eggplant cooked. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Notes:

