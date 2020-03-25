Being a parent 25.3.2020 10:30 am

Heartbreaking moment as grandfather meets grandchild through window

Despite having to practice social-distancing, this family found a unique way to introduce their new baby to his grandfather.

As the world fights the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, societies everywhere are having to get to grips with the concepts of social distancing – even under the trickiest circumstances.

A family in the US has shared an equally sweet but also heartbreaking image of a grandfather meeting his new grandchild through a window as the family is social-distancing.

As scientists have come to grips with the new virus, they have already noted that it hits older individuals harder and more aggressively and as such, many older persons all over the world have been isolating from their families in an effort to keep them safe from contracting the virus.

