How to self-quarantine when you have a child at home

Here is a scenario:

You are home alone with a 6-month-old baby and you start experiencing flu-like symptoms. The Dr. suggests that you self-quarantine, but how do you do that when you have a small baby?

Separation becomes a challenge when you have a small human that depends on you, particularly if you don’t have help.

If you can, try and ensure that you sleep in your bedroom, and use your own bathroom, if possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that you do not engage directly with guests.

The national lockdown will make it impossible for people to randomly visit each other. So this is one less problem for people who want to self-quarantine.

So, to avoid potentially infecting your little ones with the cold while on lockdown, you need to practice good hygiene and isolate as often as possible:

Wear a mask

Hide your face when you are coughing and sneezing

Wash your hands regularly

Sanitize surfaces regularly

Avoid touching surfaces unnecessarily

If you can ask for help while you isolate in a separate room

You also have the option of going to a lab to run a test for the virus if you are very worried and are showing virus symptoms.

If you are breastfeeding, you can continue doing so if you have common cold symptoms. Your child needs an immune system booster right now, and breastmilk helps transfer nutrients and antibodies from the mother.

Remember, you only need to self-isolate if you have a high fever or a recurring dry cough.

