Questions parents are asking themselves in light of the lockdown

We are slowly approaching a national lockdown which has been confirmed by our president. This leaves parents with a lot of uncertainty about what all of this means for themselves and their families.

Here are. few questions that parents are definitely asking themselves.

What happens to school fees during lockdown?

The last communication received from the Spokesperson of Gauteng Education advised us that when it comes to paying school fees, its business as usual. Now that it is officially business unusual, parents are uncertain of whether or not they will still be liable. Until it is announced, we are still under the assumption that parents should pay.

What am I going to do with them for 21 days?

There are fun indigenous games that families can play together during this time. There are also some hands-on games that your little one can engage in.

Amazon has also canceled its subscription to its platform, meaning parents can access kid’s educational and entertainment content for free.

What should I stock up on?

Cyril Ramaphosa guaranteed millions of South Africans that the supply chain for essential stores like supermarkets and chemists will not be disrupted. So considering that the lockdown is 21 days, families can buy as per normal. Stores will also be open during the lockdown, so stockpiles are not required.

You can, however, buy the essentials based on your baby’s stage.

How will I cope financially?

Again, the president has put in place stringent measures to ensure that businesses are assisted during this epidemic to ensure that employers can continue funding its employees. 2 Billion rands were donated by the Oppenheimer and Rupert families to assist small businesses.

He also urged business owners to use its disaster funds to ensure that their employees are supported.

Should we continue doing some school work?

This is not a prerequisite by some schools, but it is advisable to keep your children busy with some school so that they don’t have too much catching up to do when schools open.

There are also different online platforms offering online-learning as an alternative for parents and their kids.

Can I productively work from home?

If your company is offering you the option to continue working from home, then good for you. You probably won’t be as disrupted financially, but possibly at home. There is, however, a way to work and be productive while at home. Set boundaries, keep the kids busy, create a schedule and don’t forget to ask for help.

What happens if my child falls sick?

Firstly, parents need to know the difference between the common cold, flu and the coronavirus. The lockdown also allows people to leave the house to seek medical attention. So you can go to a medical facility or a testing site to check your baby’s state of health.

