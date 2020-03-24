Parents react to national lockdown

South African parents have reacted positively and empathetically to the address by President Cyril Ramaphosa as he announced a 21-day lockdown across the country.

Some parents are a little concerned about how they will keeps their kids entertained during the next three weeks as children’s mounting boredom and frustration take hold. Here’s what they have to say:

“My kiddo is three and today asked if he can go see Ouma and Oupa. When we said we can’t, we have to say home for a while he asked Why (as they do) and I had to explain to him about the germs in simple, non-scary terms so he would understand. My reaction? It’s heartbreaking that he won’t spend Easter with extended family or get to see his friends for a while. And while I’m relieved that our government is taking such decisive action, I’m extremely stressed about the closure of small businesses, but grateful that I’ll have my little family safe and sound with me. It’s a general feeling of overwhelm and mixed emotions.” – Sam Herbst

“I woke up with a heavy heart, don’t know how I feel! Last night after listening to the president’s speech i went numb, as I put my kids to bed I asked them that we all pray, looking at them sleeping peacefully not knowing what is going on in the world , all they want is Mac Donalds and to play outside. This brought tears to my eyes! I feel like we living in a horror movie with little movement in this world! I feel like we are being controlled and it sucks.”- Nthabiseng Phama

“Zerin says she is nervous about the virus but as long as we stay home we will be fine. But the lockdown means she cant see any of her friends or family. And if we can only go to the shops if it’s urgent, it will be cool to see the army tanks. Her school was meant to only go on break from Easter until 9 May so to her this feels like an early holiday really”. –Gilda Narsimdas

“My two daughters have already been quite bored with schools closing early so they didn’t take this news well. But they’re both teens so they fully understand what’s been happening with the coronavirus so I just reminded them why we will be under the lockdown and that it’s for everyone’s wellbeing.”- Khethiwe Mabuso

“As a parent I was very impressed with our presidents speech, he spoke with authority, dignity, optimism and confidence. Although the content of his speech was very serious, it never felt as though there was any panic in his tone, it was factual and succinct and it gave me a feeling of comfort and hope. I believe that as a parent I can learn from the way that his speech was delivered and talk to my children in a similar manner.”- Sean Saville

“My toddler is too young to fully understand what’s happening currently but I can tell she’s frustrated because she pulls me to the door wanting to go see her friends from crèche. I just try and explain to her that we won’t see them for a while because we have to stay home. It does not go down well with her. I try to actively play with her during those times to take her mind off not being able to go see her friends.” –Kgomotso Mathe

“I have been making sure I watch all the addresses with my kids and we did the same with this one so that they informed. I have kept them indoors, they are not allowed to go outside and they are on their gadgets and are now even fighting over the charger. I also made them make a grocery list on what to stock up so I can check their spelling. But they really get it because they have been watching every update.” – Nonzwakazi Cekete

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.