5 things parents need to remember from the national lockdown address by Ramaphosa

A week ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the spread of the coronavirus a National Disaster. He put in place measures that will try and ensure that people are safe and the virus is not spreading.

A week later, the number of victims has doubled and the president was required to address the nation again.

These are the 5 things every parent needs to remember regarding last night’s speech.

“We are therefore once more calling on everyone to:

wash hands frequently with hand sanitisers or soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

cover our nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with tissue or flexed elbow;

avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms”.

“As a consequence, the National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect from midnight on Thursday 26 March”.

“From midnight on Thursday 26 March until midnight on Thursday 16 April, all South Africans will have to stay at home”.

“Individuals will not be allowed to leave their homes except under strictly controlled circumstances, such as to seek medical care, buy food, medicine and other supplies or collect a social grant”

“All shops and businesses will be closed, except for pharmacies, laboratories, banks, essential financial and payment services, including the JSE, supermarkets, petrol stations and health care providers”

These announcements definitely sent shockwaves into the homes of millions of South Africans.

What does this mean for parents?

Firstly, you need not panic. Grocery stores will constantly be open and the supply chain will not be disrupted. This means that parents should not panic and try and buy truckloads of supplies, possibly making it hard for other people to acquire these items.

Parents also need to ensure that they are very clear with their young and older children about not leaving the house unnecessarily. The deployed army will also be around to ensure that this rule is followed.

Different body corporates are already implementing measures where kids are not allowed to play around the yards. This means no no-one is allowed to leave the house. This does not include a list of personnel like medical professionals, police, and others.

Social events that require a mass gathering will therefore not be taking place either.

Parents also need to start getting creative about what to do with the children during this time. This is after managing to explain coherently to them about what all of this is.

Stay safe, and try and have some fun with the family!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.