23.3.2020

Parenty staff
WATCH: Video of mom rationing toilet paper for kids during coronavirus lockdown

This mom got creative to make sure her kids do their chores during the coronavirus quarantine.

A  video of a US mom who is quarantined at home with her children as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has gone viral. In the video the mom is seen explaining the new house rules she’s implementing during the coronavirus pandemic to her children. She’s heard explaining to them that while they can play video games and have fun during the lockdown, they will also have to do chores and she will pay them for them with toilet paper rations equivalent to the number of chores they’ve done.

