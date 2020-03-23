Online high school, the Valenture Institute, creates emergency intake for students affected by the coronavirus

Online education is truly hitting its stride with institutions such as Harvard pioneering online courses through their HarvardX platform, piloted by visionaries like Robert Lue (Professor of the Practice of Molecular and Cellular Biology, Faculty Director of the Harvard Ed Portal, UNESCO Chair on Life Sciences and Social Innovation).

Lue is is also the Chancellor of Valenture Institute – a global private online high school offering a curriculum recognised by the world’s leading universities – where he works alongside a team of dedicated educational pioneers in the pursuit of higher-thinking learning.

As we struggle to contain coronavirus, and schools have closed, Valenture Institute has taken a proactive approach to education during a pandemic by creating an emergency intake specifically for students affected by the coronavirus.

Valenture Institute boasts a faculty of some of the world’s finest educators with a combined experience of over a century of educating in a vast range of fields and core subjects.

Apart from receiving a quality education, Valenture Institute also prepares your child for the world by incorporating the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals directly into their curriculum through their customised SDG Labs.

It’s worth downloading their info pack if you’re keen to find out more. Once you’ve filled out your email address, and phone number, the Institute will forward you a comprehensive PDF of everything that they offer.

Following that, an Admissions Counsellor can give you a call to answer any and all of your questions.

To apply now for their emergency intake, email Valenture at admissions@valentureinstitute.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.