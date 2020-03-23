Being a parent 23.3.2020 12:00 pm

Gauteng government launches free study materials online platform

The education department has turned to online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the early closure of schools as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, millions of school children in South Africa face missing out on much-needed learning time.

To ease the situation, the Gauteng government has launched an online platform on www.education.gov.za where children can access and download free study materials.

On the platform, the Gauteng department of education has made workbooks available where registered schools will give learners access to a digital library, readers and workbooks for children to read while they’re at home.

