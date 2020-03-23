Covid-19: A guide for pregnant and breastfeeding moms

Due to Covid-19 been a fairly new disease, there is not much information on it passing from mum to baby during pregnancy and breastfeeding, as very few infants born to mothers with the virus test positive. In these cases, the virus was not found in samples of amniotic fluid or breastmilk. Updates from the CDC have released some guidelines:

During pregnancy lethargy and changes in the body are common and this may increase the risk of some infections. Women are also prone to getting the common cold and flu during the first and last trimester.

READ:Four pregnant women with coronavirus have given birth to healthy babies without the virus

Pregnant women should therefore follow the same precautionary measures as the general public especially when out:

Cover your mouth when coughing. If been coughed or sneezed on, wash hands and face immediately. The disease is spread mainly via droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Avoid touching public surfaces, and sanitize hands after touching them. Clean hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. It is said that the virus can survive up to 4 hours on copper surfaces, up to 3 days on plastic and stainless steel, and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Avoid sick people and if showing any symptoms of fever, flu or respiratory difficulty inform your GP or lab before proceeding to them. Many labs and care providers are also doing home visits.

your GP or lab before proceeding to them. Many labs and care providers are also doing home visits. Many pregnant women either forget to take their supplements regularly, or some just don’t like the after taste, however this is the time to ensure that you take your supplements, and immune boosters daily.

Take the flu vaccine. This will protect you against the seasonal flu, reducing the chances of hospitalization and going to the doctors for symptoms of the common flue. It is best to avoid hospitals during this time.

Avoid going out in public unnecessarily.

Increase warm drinks instead of cold such as warm water with a dash of honey and lemon.

Salt water gargles every evening with warm water is always a good disinfectant.

Breastfeeding:

Breastmilk provides protection against many illnesses. There are rare exceptions when breastfeeding or expressed breast milk is not recommended. Mums that have the common cold and flu are advised to continue breastfeeding. If you tests positive for Covid-19 please consult with your care provider.

Wash hands before and after feeding baby.

If a breast pump is used, ensure that this is washed properly and sterilized after each use.

Continue with supplements, vitamin C intake and immune boosters.

Increase water intake.

Keep the house well aired and decontaminate all surfaces regularly.

Limit visitors to newborns, especially during the first 6 weeks. If visitors are ill please do not allow them to touch the baby or come into close proximity with the baby. (close proximity is within 2 meters)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Ruwaida Moola has been practising midwifery since 1999, working in various hospitals and clinics. She currently practices midwifery with Genesis as her main birthing clinic. She has practising rights at Garden City Clinic, Oxford Rd Day Clinic, Brenthurst Clinic and Parklane Hospital and utilizes these hospitals as the emergency back-up hospitals.

She works closely with Obstetricians, Doulas, Chiropractors, Homeopaths, Herbalists, Reflexologists, Acupuncturists, Psychologists, and Paediatricians and believes in a multi-disciplinary approach. I also practice as a senior fertility sister at the BioART Fertility Clinic. She is a Registered Nurse and Fertility Nursing Sister, Nurse Educator and Advanced Midwife.

Find Ruwaida at www.miraclebirths.co.za.