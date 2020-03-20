Bontle Modiselle shows us her daughter’s nursery and we are in love

New mom Bontle Modiselle recently showed her daughter Afrika’s nursery room that she created as a collaboration with Bespoke Babies.

Bontle expressed how she wished the room was hers, from the beautiful artwork on the wall to the cot and the changing table. She titled the creation of the room “Awaiting Afrika”, and it shows Kiki and Franki setting up the wallpaper.

She maintained a grey theme for the cot and compactum, and the curtains and wall art is in shades of purple, while Afrika’s name is plastered in gold.

In the Instagram video, Bontle expressed her sincere gratitude to both the brands and thanked them on behalf of other moms who also get to experience this beauty.

