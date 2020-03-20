List of online stores which deliver as coronavirus numbers rise in SA

With the government emphasising their recommendation to stay at home and avoid crowding grocery stores, families are looking at online suppliers for necessities.

On Thursday, the government published price restrictions on certain supplies including sanitizers, baby formula, disposable nappies and many more. These restrictions are directed to retailers and other suppliers.

So, which online stores can you get these items from?

Checkers Food Service

Membership: Need an online account

Restrictions: No restrictions at the moment

Delivery: You can pick up, or it can be delivered to your house.

Woolworths

Restrictions: Units limited per customer

Delivery: Delivered to your doorstep (free delivery for first order)

Note: Delivery might be delayed “due to unprecedented demand”.

Makro

Restrictions: Units limited per customer

Delivery: You can pick up, or it can be delivered to your house in 2-5 working days

Note: They are experiencing an increase in orders for specific products related to COVID-19. Some products will remain limited in supply. For more information on what we are doing to protect you.

Pick n Pay

Restrictions: Units limited per customer

Delivery: Delivered to your doorstep for a fee

Note: The store will be open an hour early every Wednesday for pensioners

One cart

One cart gives you all your local retailers on one platform. Shop food, alcohol, and medication on one website.

Restrictions: No limitation on the site currently

Delivery: Delivered to your doorstep for a fee in 2 hours

Buygroceryonline.co.za

Restrictions: No limitation on the site currently

Delivery: Delivered to your doorstep for a fee

