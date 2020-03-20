List of online stores which deliver as coronavirus numbers rise in SA

With the government emphasising their recommendation to stay at home and avoid crowding grocery stores, families are looking at online suppliers for necessities.
On Thursday, the government published price restrictions on certain supplies including sanitizers, baby formula, disposable nappies and many more. These restrictions are directed to retailers and other suppliers.
So, which online stores can you get these items from?
Checkers Food Service
Membership: Need an online account
Restrictions: No restrictions at the moment
Delivery: You can pick up, or it can be delivered to your house.
Woolworths
Restrictions: Units limited per customer
Delivery: Delivered to your doorstep (free delivery for first order)
Note: Delivery might be delayed “due to unprecedented demand”.
Makro
Restrictions: Units limited per customer
Delivery: You can pick up, or it can be delivered to your house in 2-5 working days
Note: They are experiencing an increase in orders for specific products related to COVID-19. Some products will remain limited in supply. For more information on what we are doing to protect you.
Pick n Pay
Restrictions: Units limited per customer
Delivery: Delivered to your doorstep for a fee
Note: The store will be open an hour early every Wednesday for pensioners
One cart
One cart gives you all your local retailers on one platform. Shop food, alcohol, and medication on one website.
Restrictions: No limitation on the site currently
Delivery: Delivered to your doorstep for a fee in 2 hours
Buygroceryonline.co.za
Restrictions: No limitation on the site currently
Delivery: Delivered to your doorstep for a fee
