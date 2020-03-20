Being a parent 20.3.2020 01:30 pm

List of online stores which deliver as coronavirus numbers rise in SA

Karabo Mokoena
Need to stock up but don’t want to leave the house? Here are your options.

With the government emphasising their recommendation to stay at home and avoid crowding grocery stores, families are looking at online suppliers for necessities. 

On Thursday, the government published price restrictions on certain supplies including sanitizers, baby formula, disposable nappies and many more. These restrictions are directed to retailers and other suppliers. 

So, which online stores can you get these items from? 

Checkers Food Service

Membership: Need an online account 

Restrictions: No restrictions at the moment 

Delivery: You can pick up, or it can be delivered to your house. 

Checkers Food Service

Order now

Woolworths

Restrictions: Units limited per customer 

Delivery: Delivered to your doorstep (free delivery for first order) 

Note: Delivery might be delayed “due to unprecedented demand”. 

Woolworths

 

Order now

Makro 

 Restrictions: Units limited per customer 

Delivery: You can pick up, or it can be delivered to your house in 2-5 working days 

Note: They are experiencing an increase in orders for specific products related to COVID-19. Some products will remain limited in supply. For more information on what we are doing to protect you. 

Makro

Order now 

Pick n Pay 

Restrictions: Units limited per customer 

Delivery: Delivered to your doorstep for a fee 

Note: The store will be open an hour early every Wednesday for pensioners

Pick n Pay

Order now

One cart

One cart gives you all your local retailers on one platform. Shop food, alcohol, and medication on one website. 

Restrictions: No limitation on the site currently  

Delivery: Delivered to your doorstep for a fee in 2 hours 

One Cart

Order now 

Buygroceryonline.co.za

Restrictions: No limitation on the site currently  

Delivery: Delivered to your doorstep for a fee 

Buygroceryonline.co.za

Order now

 

