South African dad and daughter hand washing video is the cutest thing you’ll see today

This dad and daughter duo are educating the nation about hand hygiene.

With the emphasis on handwashing that has been introduced as a way to curb the coronavirus, a cute video of a South African dad and daughter duo explaining the correct way to hand wash has gone viral.

In the educational video shared over 3,000 times on Facebook, the dad is seen asking the daughter questions about how to protect oneself from the coronavirus, how to wash your hands, how long you have to wash in order to kill bacteria off your hands.

Watch it below:

