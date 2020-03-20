Things to do with the kids (at home) this weekend

Since we have been advised to practice social distancing, it is wiser to find some fun activities to do at home with the family. This time is forcing us to stay in, shut down and spend some well deserved time with the family. Our lives are usually so hectic, so this time calls for some relaxation and bonding.

Movie to watch

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution

Where: Netflix

If there is a production that will most likely appeal to an older generation and the young, its Pokemon. The 22nd installment was released in January on Netflix and it is 97 minutes of absolute fun, and a bit of emotion.

Series to binge

The Healing Powers of Dude

Where: Netflix

Kids aged 7 and up will love this new production of a boy with his social crutch dog, Dude, who tries and navigates life as a socially awkward teen. It is an eight episode series with an average of 25 minutes per episode.

Book to read

Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum

This new book walks readers through the varying interpretations of the greatest artworks by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Lucian Freud, Raphael, and others.

Online game

Family Feud® Live!

Where: App store

This is the mobile game version of the show hosted by Steve Harvey. The whole family can join in some competitive fun that can last for hours. See who can type and answer questions the fastest.

Board-game

Watch ya mouth

Are you craving hours of laughter with the whole family? Then imagine your loved ones trying to pronounce a word with a cheek retractor in their mouths. Absolute classic. This game guarantees hours of fun and laughter, with unlimited players that can join in, from the little ones to adults.

Recipe to try out

Mint chocolate pizza

This recipe sounds like an explosion of fun that the kids will love participating in.

Click here for the full recipe

