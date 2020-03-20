Funny man Nicholas Goliath answers our dad questions

Being a dad is ….

The most scary, fulfilling, exciting experience.

The last time I laughed because of my kid was when he/she …

We laugh all the time. My eldest recently told me a joke about a man who lost all 10 fingers in an accident. The doctor asked why he had not brought the fingers to the hospital as they could reattach them. The man asked the doctor how he was supposed to pick the fingers up.

The last time I cried as a my child…

Was watching my youngest sing on stage at school, while missing all the moves because he was focused on the teacher playing the guitar. He loves the guitar.

My advice to other dads would be…

Be present and appreciate the joy kids bring. Time passes quickly and everything we do as parents determines the type of person we are raising. Don’t allow your prejudices influence your child’s way of thinking. Allow them to be who they are destined to be and teach them to be good people.

My favourite part about being a dad is…

Watching my boys experience something for the first time. As adults there are few things we experience for the first time, and seeing that excitement on a child’s face makes me happy.

The biggest challenge is…

Trying to guide them to be good in a world that seems to thrive on the bad.

My biggest dad guilt is when…

I miss important life events because I have to be away for work. I try to be there as much as possible, but there are occasions when I have had to miss important things, and it hurts.

My success as a parent is measured by…

My kids level of happiness and their ability to be themselves, while being respectful and aware of those around them.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is…

There is nobody in control of your happiness except you.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is…

Respect for others.

My work-life balance as a working dad is…

Interesting. Because I don’t have a normal 9 – 5, I’m able to be there for them more than usual, but, I also have to work on days that most might not be working.

I hate when other parents….

Don’t teach their kids about basic respect and social etiquette. Why is your child walking into a room and not greeting anybody and you do nothing about it?

