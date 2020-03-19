Parenty 19.3.2020 02:45 pm

Bonnie Mbuli and her sons turn to reading during social distancing

Karabo Mokoena
Bonnie Mbuli and her sons turn to reading during social distancing

Bonnie Mbuli, formerly known as Bonnie Henna.

As millions of families stay home, Bonnie shares with us what she is getting up to during this time

Actress and author Bonnie Mbulu recently updated her followers about what she has been up to after the declaration of a National Disaster by our president.

For Bonnie and her family, this time at home is giving them more time to catch up on some reading.

The boys are currently reading Noughts and Crosses by Malorie Blackman. Bonnie is currently playing a character in the tv adaption of the book.

Bonnie shared her boys were very interested, and you can tell by the deep focus he has on the picture.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Free State records first Covid-19 infections, but details still to come 19.3.2020
Electoral Court allows suspension of by-elections 19.3.2020
Magistrate’s courts in Joburg, Cape Town implement safety measures 19.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 