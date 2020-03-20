Parents going through the most #homeschooling

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the early closure of schools as part of the national state of disaster declared as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, parents everywhere probably wished they could take that announcement down with a strong shot of the stuff that goes inside a beeg whisky glass. This ofcourse is because trying to work while at home with the kids is the wild wild west and these parents think so too:

We now go live to every household in the world where parents are trying to juggle work and homeschooling pic.twitter.com/7kx8N5IXJ8 — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 18, 2020

#Covid19InSA the thought of leaving him with someone…. i just couldnt pic.twitter.com/IFOiCq9K4S — Mrs Nothing (@Taxan4) March 20, 2020

The real reason why parents are crying after schools were closed early. It’s not that they don’t love their bundles of joy. @Lesufi don’t you miss your friends ????????????#Covid19InSA pic.twitter.com/YEBEN8ck7N — Marvin (@baxter_73) March 20, 2020

I have a masters degree in literacy, have been teaching nearly 20 years, have studied w/ incredible mentor educators in the field… …& day 3 into homeschooling our 3 & 5 year old has me hiding in the bathroom, typing this update. pic.twitter.com/L5GpQjMbxy — Maggie B. Roberts (@MaggieBRoberts) March 18, 2020

Finally found my perfect #homeschooling schedule. Hats off to the genius who created this, wish I knew who you were! pic.twitter.com/kLXk81Jdt1 — Elizabeth Rapoport (@eliz_rapo) March 19, 2020

