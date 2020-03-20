Parents going through the most #homeschooling

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the early closure of schools as part of the national state of disaster declared as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, parents everywhere probably wished they could take that announcement down with a strong shot of the stuff that goes inside a beeg whisky glass. This ofcourse is because trying to work while at home with the kids is the wild wild west and these parents think so too:
We now go live to every household in the world where parents are trying to juggle work and homeschooling pic.twitter.com/7kx8N5IXJ8
— Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 18, 2020
#Covid19InSA the thought of leaving him with someone…. i just couldnt pic.twitter.com/IFOiCq9K4S
— Mrs Nothing (@Taxan4) March 20, 2020
The real reason why parents are crying after schools were closed early. It’s not that they don’t love their bundles of joy. @Lesufi don’t you miss your friends ????????????#Covid19InSA pic.twitter.com/YEBEN8ck7N
— Marvin (@baxter_73) March 20, 2020
Anyone else looking to change their name? ???? Day 3 of #RemoteLearning, here we go, EHY! Parents, we've got this! #SocialDistancing #HomeSchooling pic.twitter.com/XuJinRev9v
— EmmaHavensYoungPTA (@PtaEmma) March 18, 2020
I have a masters degree in literacy, have been teaching nearly 20 years, have studied w/ incredible mentor educators in the field…
…& day 3 into homeschooling our 3 & 5 year old has me hiding in the bathroom, typing this update. pic.twitter.com/L5GpQjMbxy
— Maggie B. Roberts (@MaggieBRoberts) March 18, 2020
Finally found my perfect #homeschooling schedule. Hats off to the genius who created this, wish I knew who you were! pic.twitter.com/kLXk81Jdt1
— Elizabeth Rapoport (@eliz_rapo) March 19, 2020
We got this! ????#homeschooling pic.twitter.com/ev3LWRsw0F
— DStines (@dhs0726) March 18, 2020
Others: homeschooling their children. Me: homeschooling my cat. ????????????????#CatsOfTwitter #homeschooling pic.twitter.com/13XV4ALa7a
— Ms. Gerrity (@MsGofACC) March 18, 2020
