WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith and family host Coronavirus edition Red Table Talk

With the coronavirus pandemic now reportedly being in all the states of the US, actress Jada Pinkett Smith and her family weighed in on the virus on her online talk show Red Table Talk. “Hey everyone! My family held an emergency @redtabletalk with experts to get straight answers to our questions and yours about the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” she shared.

In the episode the Jada and family also hosted a medical professional to talk about the virus saying, “We’re back at the table for an urgent new episode with special guests Will Smith and Trey Smith. We have Dr. Michael Osterholm telling you what you need to know about COVID-19(Coronavirus) and how we can all do our part to prevent it.”

What You Need To Know About Coronavirus Jada and Will hold a special family Red Table Talk to get straight factual answers to their questions and yours about the Coronavirus pandemic. Posted by Red Table Talk on Wednesday, 18 March 2020

