Ramaphosa empathises with parents and children as shutdown continues

The president spoke about the difficulties parents are facing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged the impact the coronavirus has on the most vulnerable communities in society.

Not only did he note the concerns higher education students have currently regarding their education, and graduations, he also cited the effects this had on primary and high school-going children.

“Over the next month millions of our learners will be out of school and at home. For many this will mean the loss of a nutritious meal or a place of safety during the day, ” he said.

A lot of parents are also worried about the wellbeing and safety of children, especially those living in impoverished and crime-ridden communities.

“Parents who work will worry about who will be taking care of their children, especially in communities experiencing high levels of crime,” he added.

He acknowledged the inconvenience this created for parents who now had to make alternative plans for taking care of their children.

Ramaphosa assures citizens that government was taking serious measures to prevent the spread of this virus. He stated that it was important for people to stick together during these difficult times.

