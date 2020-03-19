Bassie shares how her family is coping with coronavirus

In a series of social media posts, businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo revealed different aspects about how her family is coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

In one post Kumalo shared advice with other parents on how to talk about the pandemic with children.

“Yes it’s a National Crisis, yes it’s a Global Disaster, yes it’s a State of Emergency, what we communicate to our children is and will be their ABSOLUTE reality. They know and believe what we say. May I implore us to be mindful of what we say to them and how we communicate with them about Covid-19. Let’s rather empower them on what steps to follow to protect themselves and others, rather than dreading that they will be home to eat you out of house and home and clean out your fridge. Let’s give them tools on how to protect themselves and be conscious caring citizens. Causing mayhem and panic is not constructive but brings them more anxiety and unnecessary angst,” explained Kumalo.

In another post, Kumalo shared her family’s new schedule now that kids were homeschooling due to school closures, saying: “I know it’s quite daunting of what we are expected to do as working moms, I’ve seen some of your comments on how it’s impossible. Remember “it takes a village to raise a child.”

