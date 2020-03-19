Mom’s video teaching kids about the importance of hand washing goes viral

With the global number of coronavirus reaching over 200,000 and local transmissions being on the rise, teaching our children to be hygienic is critical.

The truth is that kids already know how to wash their hands. But do they know the importance of it?

To show her kids the importance, Kelly Samo taught them in the most child-friendly manner using a science experiment.

She took a bowl with water, sprinkled some black pepper on it and make her kids dunk their fingers in it. Their finger was then covered in black pepper, which represents a virus.

She then gave them a small cup with liquid soap. They stuck a different finger in the soap cup and placed it back into the pepper bowl.

What happened next is very fascinating for kids. The pepper granules move to the side of the plate. It looks like they are running away from the soapy finger.

WATCH:

Posted by Kelly Rose Sarno on Friday, 13 March 2020

