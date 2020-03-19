Being a parent 19.3.2020 09:17 am

Second UK baby to contract the coronavirus is just 9 months old

Parenty staff writer
Cassian’s parents laughed at first when they were given the results because they could not believe it.

Cassian Coates is a 9-month-old UK based baby who has tested positive for coronavirus. Cassians parents were shocked when the tests came back positive reports Daily Mail.

He started getting flu-like symptoms, including a fever and a cold that lasted for days. Myroslava and Callum Coates, his parents, then took him to the hospital.

After running some tests and checking his temperature, the doctor said to them ‘yeah, it’s the coronavirus strand’.

The parents were shocked because both of them felt fine, and they had no idea were Cassian could have contracted the virus. They are now in self-quarantine in their home.

After Cassian had a cold, the GP told them to self-isolate and medicate him with Calpol.

Cassian is now doing much better and the family is at home.

The youngest child to contract the virus was a newborn in London who was rushed to hospital after he was suspected of having pneumonia. The identity of the child is still unknown.

