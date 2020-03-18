The essential coronavirus shopping list for parents to avoid panic buying

Even though President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster as a way to curb the spread of the coronavirus, he inadvertently drove some shoppers in South Africa to scramble to the shops and bulk-buy tissue paper and sanitiser. Avoid being one of these buyers and buy your normal groceries – just buy two of what you would normally only buy one of (NB! this is purely for cutting down regular trips to the store) – don’t bulk buy. Rather take this strategic and smarter approach to your coronavirus grocery buying according to the age of your child:

If you have a baby:

Buy nappies and formula

Buy wet wipes

Buy standard medicines (Calpol, Paracetamol etc)

Formula if you are not breastfeeding

Sanitiser

If you have a toddler:

Buy activity books

Buy standard medicines (Calpol, Paracetamol and Allergex)

Buy healthy snacks (Nuts, sugar free breakfast bars – for a quick breakfast and a break from prepping the morning meal for you)

Sanitiser

If you have school-going children:

Buy board games – Monopoly, chess or interactive puzzles

Buy healthy snacks

Buy chewable vitamins (for the whole family and to keep the immune defences strong)

Buy standard medicines (Calpol, Paracetamol and Allergex)

Sanitiser.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.