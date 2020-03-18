The essential coronavirus shopping list for parents to avoid panic buying

Even though President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster as a way to curb the spread of the coronavirus, he inadvertently drove some shoppers in South Africa to scramble to the shops and bulk-buy tissue paper and sanitiser. Avoid being one of these buyers and buy your normal groceries – just buy two of what you would normally only buy one of (NB! this is purely for cutting down regular trips to the store) – don’t bulk buy. Rather take this strategic and smarter approach to your coronavirus grocery buying according to the age of your child:
If you have a baby:
- Buy nappies and formula
- Buy wet wipes
- Buy standard medicines (Calpol, Paracetamol etc)
- Formula if you are not breastfeeding
- Sanitiser
If you have a toddler:
- Buy activity books
- Buy standard medicines (Calpol, Paracetamol and Allergex)
- Buy healthy snacks (Nuts, sugar free breakfast bars – for a quick breakfast and a break from prepping the morning meal for you)
- Sanitiser
If you have school-going children:
- Buy board games – Monopoly, chess or interactive puzzles
- Buy healthy snacks
- Buy chewable vitamins (for the whole family and to keep the immune defences strong)
- Buy standard medicines (Calpol, Paracetamol and Allergex)
- Sanitiser.
