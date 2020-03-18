Four pregnant women with coronavirus have given birth to healthy babies without the virus

Reports of four pregnant women in China who tested positive for Covid-19, finally giving birth to four healthy children – this is according to a study published by Frontiers in Pediatrics (Impact Factor 2.349) which publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research broadly across the field in pediatric patient care and child health.

The report says women all tested positive for Covid-19, three of them showing active symptoms of the virus. Only three of the newborns were tested, while the fourth mother refuses to give consent for the tests to be conducted.

In terms of the most dominant symptoms of the virus:

3 of the 4 women had a fever

2 of the 4 women had a cough

2 of the 4 women were fatigued

2 of the 4 women had a headache

All four women gave birth at full term and three of the tested children tested negative.

The research that proves the effects of the virus on a child in utero is still very limited, although the four cases indicate some positivity.

