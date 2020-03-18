Vodacom e school is free

It’s become clear very quickly that normal rules don’t apply in this coronavirus pandemic. As our lives have been disrupted so too have our children’s lives. The bright side is that during this time they get to fully experience future ways of work which are set to be digital. One of the way they can do is through e learning and Vodacom’s eschool is one to try. The cellphone network launched the education portal in 2015 which is a learning platform that gives children access to educational content sites.

Vodacom subscribers whose kids are in Grade 8-12 high school learners can access classroom content, which is curriculum aligned on their mobile device across all major subjects for free because Vodacom has zero-rated browsing on the site for its customers.

Kids can learn through the video lessons which have been developed by expert teachers, revise homework questions after the video lessons through the interactive quizzes that are available at the end of topics. They can also track their progress in individual subjects and earn badges and certificates for excelling in them.

All you need to do to access it is visit vodacom.co.za/e-school and register

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.