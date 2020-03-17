How will school closures due to Coronavirus affect your children’s progress? A teacher explains

Amidst all the chaos and confusion that the Corona Virus has brought with it, many people are fearful of what impact it may have on their children and families health, well being and education.
That being said, in his address to the nation, President Ramaphosa indicated that schools would be closing two days earlier than the end of term and reopening 2 weeks later than the usual Term 2 start date.
In my opinion, these closures would not have far reaching implications for the Primary school going aged learner.
Most schools follow an assessment programme which usually begins around week 4 or 5 of the term and continues until the second last or last week of term, at the most. This allows for all informal as well as formal assessment to be completed, processed and recorded before the end of the school term.
Which indicates that the school closures that have now been implemented would not adversely affect your child’s academic result in Term 1, based on current school closures.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.