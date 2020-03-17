How will school closures due to Coronavirus affect your children’s progress? A teacher explains

Amidst all the chaos and confusion that the Corona Virus has brought with it, many people are fearful of what impact it may have on their children and families health, well being and education.

That being said, in his address to the nation, President Ramaphosa indicated that schools would be closing two days earlier than the end of term and reopening 2 weeks later than the usual Term 2 start date.

In my opinion, these closures would not have far reaching implications for the Primary school going aged learner.

Most schools follow an assessment programme which usually begins around week 4 or 5 of the term and continues until the second last or last week of term, at the most. This allows for all informal as well as formal assessment to be completed, processed and recorded before the end of the school term.

Which indicates that the school closures that have now been implemented would not adversely affect your child’s academic result in Term 1, based on current school closures.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

About Lauren: About Lauren:

I believe that all children are gifts and possess diverse talents and capabilities that need to develop at their own pace. I consider it a priviledge to help facilitate their learning and academic growth. I believe each student learns in their own way and style. I strive to provide a safe and nurturing environment where each student can have the opportunity to experience success and progress. It is my goal to help encourage my learners to look beyond the four walls of our classroom and view the world around them as a place of safety, learning and discovery. By doing this, I hope to instill in them a desire to become lifelong learners.I have just started a tutoring programme from my home , part time, which I hope will develop into a permanent business.

My social media handles are

Facebook: Lauren Morgenrood

If you are looking for some extra lessons for your kids contact the details below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.