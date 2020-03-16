This tweet about being quarantined with your kids is all of us parents

While many parents understand the seriousness of combating the spread of Covid-19, parents are also very much worried about how the school term will end so abruptly, who will take of their kids and also how parents will cope spending four long weeks with their kids at home.

In response to a video posted about the queues at Makro as people panic-buy after 62 cases were confirmed at the President’s address to South Africans declaring it the spread of the virus a national disaster, this parent perfectly summed up how they felt about the virus and being quarantined with their children at home for 14 days:

I was at the bottle store. It was very quiet. Thats where the necessities are to get through quarantine with your kids…. — Ivann Venter (@IvannVenter) March 16, 2020

