Schools turn to online learning in the face of Coronavirus pandemic

As we come to terms with the social disruptions caused by the coronavirus we are finding a new normal. Since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national state of emergency in South Africa and the closure of schools from 18 March until after the Easter holidays, some schools learning have turned to digital learning.

Schools that are turning to online learning:

The advtech group of schools ( Crawford, Trinity house etc)

In a letter to parents the group of schools shared intentions to turn to the digital classroom. As communicated this morning our schools will not be open from Wednesday 18 March. The school said they would reopen on 14 April on whether at the school sites or digital classrooms – depending on status of the coronavirus pandemic. “The 11 days of schooling that will be missed by some of our schools will, as far as possible, be caught up and we will communicate a new school calendar shortly. Many of you would already know that your children have been participating in digital classrooms. ADvTECH schools make use of a Microsoft product called MSTeams and from grade 4 each child is enrolled in a MSTeams, as we are able to support this centrally and we have the skills in all schools to support the teachers who have not made much use of Teams to date –especially those below Grade 4. For what remains of this week the focus will be on testing and strengthening our virtual teaching capacity through our MSTeams capability. Our teachers will be posting material periodically – particularly from the 31st when school would have resumed normally. Curriculum coverage will begin again on the 14th. Our teachers will remain at school for this week to ensure that we have all the teams tested and operating,” explained Dr Felicity Coughlan Academic Director.

The Kings Education Group

In a letter to parents the school Executive Principal Mr Ken Langley said, “The school has designed a website called Collaborum which will be used for online learning where material available will be notes and video presentations by teachers. Should school closure be continued after 14 April please be assured that we have planned for an uninterrupted (yet modified for online delivery) teaching programme for as long as may be necessary.

UJ

In a letter to students the UJ vice chancellor stated that they had also taken learning online. The University of Johannesburg has been closely monitoring the situation around the pandemic which has been declared a global pandemic. It is apparent that the pandemic is a matter of serious concern to us all, as it threatens the health and wellbeing of the entire global community.

The precautionary measures, which are based on calls for social distancing and limiting mass gatherings, are as follows: All contact classes, tests and practicals are suspended with effect from 16 March 2020, until further notice. Teaching and learning will continue via online and other appropriate means.

