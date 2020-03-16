5 ways to help children cope with stress during coronavirus pandemic

With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic as parents and children we may all be taking strain as we try to cope with the new realities it has brought. As we find ways to cope with the situation let’s also ensure that our children, who are now materially feeling the impact of the pandemic with the early closure of schools, are assisted with coping with any stress they may experience.

Here are five ways to help your children cope:

Children may respond to stress in different ways such as being more clingy, anxious, withdrawing, angry or agitated, bedwetting etc. Respond to your child’s reactions in a supportive way,listen to their concerns and give them extra love and attention.

Children need adults’ love and attention during difficult times. Give them extra time and attention.

Remember to listen to your children, speak kindly and reassure them. If possible, make opportunities for the child to play and relax.

environment, including school/learning as well as time for safely playing and relaxing. Provide facts about what has happened, explain what is going on now and give them clear information about how to reduce their risk of being infected by the disease in words that they can understand depending on their age.

