UPDATE: List of schools closed in SA due to Corona Virus

In the midst of the global health pandemic South Africa has been faced with the concepts of social distancing and self-quarantine as a measure to curb the spread of this virus. These measures which cause disruption to society have understandably also impacted our schooling system as various schools have closed as a precautionary measure to curb infections.

These are the schools that have closed so far as a result of corona:

Name of school: Cowan House Preparatory school in Hilton KZN

Circumstances of closure: This was the first school closure and came after the announcement of the very first case of coronavirus in South Africa. On 5 March news came out that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had contracted the virus while on holiday in Italy. It was also said that his close contacts were his family which was his wife and two school going going children. This then prompted Cowan House school in Hilton KZN, where his children are said to attend school, to close its doors. Cowan House Prep headmaster, Derek Braans said school will be closed for pupils on Monday for the continued deep clean of the school. The school’s management made the decision after both parents of two pupils at the school tested positive for coronavirus.

Name of school: Grayston Preparatory School in Morningside, Sandton

Circumstances of closure: The school was closed as a precaution on Monday because of concerns that a teacher may have been exposed to the coronavirus. New media reported that one of its teachers had been in contact with a group of South Africans who had recently travelled to Italy (and resulted in above mentioned the first ever coronavirus case in SA. )

Name of school: United Herzlia Schools, Cape Town

Circumstances of closure: This school announced it would close it campus after a parent confirmed that they had been exposed to people who had tested positive for Coronavirus. A letter, explaining that the school closure is a proactive measure to curb infections, was sent to parents at the school.

“There is a parent in our community who has recently returned to Cape Town after attending a function where there have been confirmed Covid-19 infected individuals present and he is currently showing signs of illness. We are awaiting the test results for the virus, which we expect [Friday] afternoon. His children have been in our schools over this last week. We have already begun deep cleaning and will continue to do so over the next few days”, explains the school.

Unnamed private school in Middelburg, Mpumalanga – CLOSED

This private school in Middelburg, which has not yet been named in a bid to protect the identity of the affected parent, closed its doors for the day on Wednesday, after a parent shared they would be going for testing for the coronavirus. Even through the principal had confirmed the school’s closure, she added that she believed that the parent would test negative.

There is as yet no official indication of when the pupils and staff will be able to return to school. However, judging by the previous two cases, there may be a two-or-three day period of decontamination and precautionary measures at the school.

Ones to watch: There are the schools that could also potentially be hit by coronavirus closures

Westville Boy’s High School, KZN: This is a result of a learner who is believed to have been on the same flight as “patient zero”.

This is a result of a learner who is believed to have been on the same flight as “patient zero”. Orient Islamic School in Greyville , KZN: At this school one of their pupils is currently in self-isolation for the next 14 days as he had recently travelled to a country affected by the virus.

, KZN: At this school one of their pupils is currently in self-isolation for the next 14 days as he had recently travelled to a country affected by the virus. Both schools will remain open for the time being. We will add more information to this article as and when we get it.

What does the Department of Education say?

The department of education has weighed in on these closures and said schools will only be closed in exceptional cases. In a circular to provincial education authorities, the department’s Director-General Mathanzima Mweli details steps to be followed in an effort to lessen the impact of the Coronavirus adversely affecting teaching and learning with the procedure being intended to help administrators of childcare facilities and primary high schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among learners and staff.

“Information provided should help schools understand how to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19. It also aims to help schools react quickly should a case be identified. School dismissal could be recommended in certain circumstances. Decisions about appropriate public health interventions should always be made in discussion with public health officials with access to all the relevant information.”

The Department adds that the closure of schools would likely have dire consequences with knock-on effects on the curriculum. This would also spill over into parents who would have to ensure that children at home as a result are looked after. The department has however highlighted that, “All decisions for learners to stay at home from school based on possible exposure to or infection with COVID-19 should be justified by available scientific evidence.”

