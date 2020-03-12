Local blogger, Aisha and Life gets Insta talking with her pregnancy Q+A

Blogger Aisha O’Reily is expecting baby number two and she recently shared a Q+A video answering pregnancy-related questions.

Aisha and her husband Kevin O’Reily answered questions related to their decision to have another baby.

A lot of people asked the couple if the second baby was planned or if it was an “oopsie”. The couple shared that the oopsie was how quickly they fell pregnant after having the conversation and Aisha getting off the contraceptive pill.

This particular video is very unconventional and the mommy blogging space because Aisha involves her husband in a lot of her content.

Her followers can, therefore, ask questions that can be answered by both mommy and daddy. Her followers asked a question about navigating their pregnancy and its effects on the relationship. Kevin offered a male perspective on the subjecting, citing the challenges of pregnancy, and how men and women experience pregnancy differently.

The two answered more questions about the baby’s gender, their due date, nausea remedies and whether or not they feel more prepared with the second baby in comparison to the first one.

