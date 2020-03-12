WATCH: South African woman winds up on the The Real asking about babyshowers

During a recent episode of the daytime TV show The Real, Neo, a viewer from South Africa featured in their Q& A segment and posed the question of whether it was still necessary to throw a surprise babyshower for someone who is having their third baby?

In answering Jeannie Mai said, “I didn’t know there was a limit to babyshowers”. Adrienne on the other hand said every child deserves to be honoured with a babyshower while Tamera Mowry stated that she thinks it depends on how far apart your children are. “If you have kids at a closer age you may already have all the basics unlike if they are far apart you may not”, explains Mowry. Bailon stood firm on her stance and even added a personal experience saying,”My mom was shamed out of having a baby shower for me, and me and my sister were three years apart”. Loni Love on the other hand says, “Ask the mom. Do you want us to throw you a baby shower?”

Watch the full clip below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.