WATCH: Blue Ivy gets starstruck meeting LeBron James

An ESPN video captured daughter to mega stars Beyonce and Jay Z Blue Ivy having the cutest moment after the Clippers and Lakers basketball game at the Los Angeles Staples Center when she met NBA star LeBron James. The eight year old had an adorable attack of shyness when after the game her dad introduced her to James.

In the video , Blue is seen emerging Blue from behind her famous dad he is congratulating James on the Lakers win. The basketball star extending his arm to shake Blue’s hand, and as they met, the shy 8-year-old looked at Jay-Z and said “You do it.”

“I can’t do it. If you want it, you gotta tell him,” responded Jay-Z. “You almost got it out. Yeah, just do it.” The it that Jay Z is seen referring to is a coveted autographed basketball from James.Eventually, with encouragement from the rap mogul and James himself—who crouched down to meet the eye level of Blue asks the NBA Championship winner for what she really wanted. James responds saying, “You want a ball from me? Okay, I got you”. “By the time you get out of school on Monday, you’ll have it”.

LeBron, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy after the Lakers’ win ???? pic.twitter.com/g58Bw9xJ7U — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

