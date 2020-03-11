WATCH: Menzi Ngubane opens up about raising his daughters

Veteran actor, Menzi Ngubane who has appeared on some of the largest TV shows in South Africa like Isibaya recently shared with a group of students how he approaches being a father to girls. During a video he shared of a motivational talk he gave at a boy mentorship event in Tweeling in the Free State, Ngubane shared that he is very intentional about the way he approaches his duty as a father. “As a parent, I hide nothing from them. I tell them about the phases they will go through”, explains Ngubane about raising his two daughters, Siya and Ziyanda who are 21 and 11 years old respectively

The actor also touched the importance of instilling a sense of high self worth and give them access to all types of great experiences so that they don’t go looking for them out there. Ngubane says, “I always tell my girls to look at what I do in this house. Look at the places I take you, because I don’t want a boy to promise to take you to Sun City as if you’ve never been. I take my girls to Sun City, Durban and Cape Town because if there’s a boy who comes and promises to take them there, they will tell them that my dad took me there. So, come up with something new.”

