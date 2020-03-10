Purity launches parenting app

If you’re parent you often wish these little one came with a manual. Purity have launched a parenting app, called the PURITY Journey Journal app, and it comes close to being a manual. Launched on March 6, the app is designed to help parents through every milestone from pregnancy through to when our little ones’ reach their formative years. It also provide parents with everything they need when it comes to parenting; with reliable information and advice from their panel of experts which include a paediatrician, dietician, psychologist, gynaecologist, financial expert and a dad coach.

The app was developed specifically for South African parents and features local experts to specifically address the challenges and questions of South African parents. Through their partnership with Hello Doctor, the PURITY App provides parents with access to 24/7 medical support, while the journal feature of the App enables parents to capture their unique journey . Other features include emergency contacts on dial, articles and recommendations by medical experts and a tracker to document every stage of your child’s development.“We are very happy with today’s App launch. This is the culmination of two years’ work. We spent many hours talking to parents, trying to understand their challenges along the parenting journey. We also poured over local as well as international materials aiming to see how these were providing the required assistance. We are extremely proud of the end product and we trust that our parents will find that this is the answer they have been looking for,” says Managing Director of Tiger Brand’s Baby Division, Mpho Toolo

We definitely like the sound of all this!

You can sign up to begin your journey with PURITY at www.purityapp.co.za

