COLUMN: Conversations with my daughter

I’ve always said that I am that type of mom that doesn’t enjoy infants. I’m an old soul and can genuinely admit that I’m awkward when it comes to infants. Hell, I can’t even play with them or do that cute baby talk thing. Now give me toddlers and young children and I’m definitely in my element because I absolutely love the stage when their personality starts to shine through. My eight-year-old daughter Ewetse has been a source of great amusement for me as she grows more and more into her interesting and colorful personality. While she’s genuinely grappling with the world and its stuff, I on the other hand, have thoroughly enjoyed having a front row seat to all the funny and interesting things she says as she’s discovering herself and the world around her. Here are some of our eleven most interesting conversations – they’re funny, and they’re all true!
One
Her: Mom do you think my shoes are different?
Me: No
Her: Ok, Phew thank goodness!
Two
Her: Ma, What is that thing about the markets on the news?
Me: It’s called a market update and compares world money or world currencies.
Her: Is that necessary?
Three
Me: Ewetse why would you be so naughty when I told you not to do that! Who do you think you are?! O nagana o so mang?! (who do you think you are)
Her: Ma … ke nna Ewetse (it’s me Ewetse)
Me: Lol!I wasn’t asking you your name!
Four
Her: Is that the Durban July on tv?
Me: I don’t know
Her: Ya but it can’t be the Durban July because that happens in July. That’s why it’s the Durban July.
Me: Oh ok, good point!
Five
Her: aaah !!!
Me: What!!?
Her: I had some antibiotic on my finger and I accidentally licked it!! ????
Six
Her: Why are you putting castor oil on your hair?
Me: Because it’s gonna make it grow.
Her: Phew! at least it’s not for my stomach!
Seven
Her: Mom, I was scratching an itch at the back of my ear and I accidentally dropped my earring in the toilet while I was flushing.
Me: And then?
Her: And then I didn’t see it again.
Her: At least I still have it’s butterfly
Her: It’s a weird story I know. But it happened.
Me: Wow.
Eight
Her: Mom, I might be a little busy.
Me: Doing what?
Her: I’m gonna try building a career path for my self using the internet.
Nine
Her: Ma
Me: Huh?
Her:You know if I was to make a video online of me making slime, I would only show my hands…
Her: Yes I would only show my hands.
Me: I wouldn’t let you post a video online of yourself anyway. You’re too young to be filming yourself for the internet.
Ten
Her: Mom
Me: What?
Her: Something keeps biting me while I’m trying to sleep *side eyes tv*
Me: Oh?
Her: Yes, it keeps biting me and it hurts *Still side eyeing tv*
Me: Well try to find it then. There’s nothing else we can do.
Her: Oh ok then. Goodnight. *Slowly walks back to bed*
Me: Goodnight.Again.
*under my breath * …bedtime delay averted
Eleven
Her: Mom, my baby brother has a dimple!
Me: Yes he does.
Her: Why don’t I have a dimple?
Me: I don’t know. Only God knows.
Her: *Blinks*
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.