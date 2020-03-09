Being a parent 9.3.2020 10:45 am

Direct contact with the COVID-19 (Corona virus) closes Grayston Preparatory School for today

Sandton Chronicle staff reporter
Direct contact with the COVID-19 (Corona virus) closes Grayston Preparatory School for today

SANDOWN – One of the staff members was allegedly direct contact with a patient who has the virus.

The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that Grayston Preparatory School in Sandown has been closed for today. Reports indicate that one of its teachers had allegedly been in contact with the group of people who had recently traveled from Italy.

The teacher is said to be isolated for possible COVID-19. According to a message seen by the Sandton Chronicle which was sent out to parents and staff members, the teacher does not appear to be displaying any symptoms of the virus and “appears to be in good health”.

It is reported that the Gauteng Department of Education will be sending officials to the school. This is a developing story. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
First case of coronavirus confirmed in SA – what parents need to know 5.3.2020
FEATURE: The role of memes in teen culture 12.2.2020
DA to ask Pandor to intervene in ‘chaos’ at Chinese Embassy in wake of coronavirus outbreak 29.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 