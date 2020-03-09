Direct contact with the COVID-19 (Corona virus) closes Grayston Preparatory School for today

The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that Grayston Preparatory School in Sandown has been closed for today. Reports indicate that one of its teachers had allegedly been in contact with the group of people who had recently traveled from Italy.

The teacher is said to be isolated for possible COVID-19. According to a message seen by the Sandton Chronicle which was sent out to parents and staff members, the teacher does not appear to be displaying any symptoms of the virus and “appears to be in good health”.

It is reported that the Gauteng Department of Education will be sending officials to the school. This is a developing story.

