Yes, it is possible to orgasm during childbirth

No, you did not read that title incorrectly.

Some women have described childbirth to be an orgasmic experience.

Experts are finally telling us that for women, there is a close connection between childbirth and sexual pleasure. This has become a global movement.

Debra Pascali-Bonaro, a doula and childbirth educator, is at the forefront of this movement and believes that childbirth is a sexual act.

Yep! If a child in utero touches the same parts that are touched during sex, including the g-spot, then it is possible to experience an orgasm. This is Pascali-Bonaro’s argument.

Her movement has been met with a lot of criticism. It has also taken her years for the movement to be recognised. In 2008, she released a movie titled Orgasmic Birth: The Best Kept Secret, but still struggled to get medical practitioners to acknowledge this link publicly.

This topic is also not new. The Huffington Post published a story is 2013 about Elena Skoko, a woman that experienced an orgasm-like sensation during the birth of her daughter.

Her medical argument for birth being linked to sexual pleasure is based on the release of oxytocin during labour. Oxytocin is the hormone that is released during childbirth. It stimulates the contractions, helping women to dilate while the baby moves down the birthing canal.

Oxytocin is the very same hormone that is released when a woman is having an orgasm.

Pascal-Bonaro also argues that orgasms during childbirth are underused, and can be instrumental in helping alleviate pain during birth.

On this premise and others that she speaks about on her website and other platforms, she believes that medical practitioners need to “honour the sexuality of birth”.

