Being a parent 9.3.2020 10:01 am

WATCH: Pearl Thusi’s daughter turns five!

Parenty staff
WATCH: Pearl Thusi’s daughter turns five!

The celeb mom took to social media to talk about her cute daughter Okuhle on the event of her birthday.

South African celeb mom Pearl Thusi has had a lot to celebrate lately (with her successful lead role in the hit Nefltflix show Queen Sono and her announcement as a Mac ambassador) and the event of her daughter Okuhle’s fifth birthday is the latest of these. The actress took to social media to and said to her daughter, ” You came into our lives  and added so much joy and love… time passes so quickly and I can’t believe you’ve five years old already.” The celebs friends also joined the mom in celebrating her daughter with Thusi’s best friend DJ Zinhle adding, “Happy birthday to my sweet baby girl  Okuhle. The prettiest girl ever. Your mommy and I love you.”

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: DJ Zinhle wins Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award 7.3.2020
A string of firsts for Pearl Thusi 7.3.2020
‘We don’t talk about ugogo here,’ says Maimane amid launch of his new movement 6.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 