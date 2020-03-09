WATCH: Pearl Thusi’s daughter turns five!

South African celeb mom Pearl Thusi has had a lot to celebrate lately (with her successful lead role in the hit Nefltflix show Queen Sono and her announcement as a Mac ambassador) and the event of her daughter Okuhle’s fifth birthday is the latest of these. The actress took to social media to and said to her daughter, ” You came into our lives and added so much joy and love… time passes so quickly and I can’t believe you’ve five years old already.” The celebs friends also joined the mom in celebrating her daughter with Thusi’s best friend DJ Zinhle adding, “Happy birthday to my sweet baby girl Okuhle. The prettiest girl ever. Your mommy and I love you.”

